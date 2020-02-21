Postpartum psychosis is a little known and often misunderstood condition that can have devastating affects if left untreated. KQED reporter April Dembosky recently told the story of a Los Angeles mother who committed an unthinkable act while suffering from the condition. We dive into the illness, how it relates to other postpartum conditions, and how women suffering from postpartum psychosis are treated in the legal system after they harm their children.
Motherhood and Mental Illness
at 10:00 AM
Postpartum psychosis affects one to two moms out of 1,000 births, but many reproductive psychiatrists believe that is an underestimate because the symptoms are easy to miss, and the doctors who most often see new moms are not trained to recognize them. (Kelly Heigert/KQED)
Guests:
Diana Barnes, Psychologist, The Center for Postpartum Health in Sherman Oaks
Angela Burling, Advocate for Postpartum Psychosis Awareness
April Dembosky, health correspondent, KQED News
Michelle Oberman, professor of law, Santa Clara University School of Law
