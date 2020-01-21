'Moms 4 Housing' Activists to Purchase West Oakland Home They Occupied

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced on Monday a "good faith" agreement that will allow the homeless mothers of activist group Moms 4 Housing — who had occupied and been evicted from a vacant West Oakland home earlier this month — to return and make it their residence. The home would be purchased from owner Wedgewood Properties by the Oakland Community Land Trust, an affordable housing nonprofit, on behalf of the mothers. Wedgewood also pledged to offer the right of first refusal for all of its for-sale Oakland properties to Oakland Community Land Trust, other affordable housing groups and the city of Oakland. We'll discuss the role of this agreement in the context of the Bay Area's housing crisis.