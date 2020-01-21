Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced on Monday a "good faith" agreement that will allow the homeless mothers of activist group Moms 4 Housing — who had occupied and been evicted from a vacant West Oakland home earlier this month — to return and make it their residence. The home would be purchased from owner Wedgewood Properties by the Oakland Community Land Trust, an affordable housing nonprofit, on behalf of the mothers. Wedgewood also pledged to offer the right of first refusal for all of its for-sale Oakland properties to Oakland Community Land Trust, other affordable housing groups and the city of Oakland. We'll discuss the role of this agreement in the context of the Bay Area's housing crisis.
'Moms 4 Housing' Activists to Purchase West Oakland Home They Occupied
at 9:30 AM
Dominique Walker with Moms 4 Housing speaks to media and supporters outside 2928 Magnolia Street, a vacant house she has lived in without permission from the owner since November 18. (Molly Solomon/KQED)
Guests:
Marisa Kendall, housing reporter, Bay Area News Group
