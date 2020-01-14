Six Candidates Take the Stage in Seventh Democratic Presidential Debate

Six candidates were set to take part in the seventh democratic presidential debate Tuesday night in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa will hold the nation's first caucus for the Democratic presidential nominee on Feb. 3. As for California, which will hold its Democratic presidential primary in March, a new poll found that Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren lead the pack, with no clear front-runner thus far. We'll analyze the debate and discuss the major issues that were — or weren't — mentioned.