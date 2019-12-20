Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren on Her Vote to Impeach President Trump

As the only member of Congress to have been involved in all three presidential impeachment inquiries of the past five decades, Rep. Zoe Lofgren knows the gravity of the process. Lofgren calls President Trump's actions "more serious" than those of Richard Nixon and has accused Republicans of a double standard on their impeachment stances for Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Rep. Lofgren joins Forum to share why she voted for President Trump's impeachment and the Democratic strategy moving forward.