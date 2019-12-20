As the only member of Congress to have been involved in all three presidential impeachment inquiries of the past five decades, Rep. Zoe Lofgren knows the gravity of the process. Lofgren calls President Trump's actions "more serious" than those of Richard Nixon and has accused Republicans of a double standard on their impeachment stances for Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. Rep. Lofgren joins Forum to share why she voted for President Trump's impeachment and the Democratic strategy moving forward.
Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren on Her Vote to Impeach President Trump
at 9:00 AM
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) questions Intelligence Committee Minority Counsel Stephen Castor and Intelligence Committee Majority Counsel Daniel Goldman during the House impeachment inquiry hearings,on December 9, 2019 in Washington,DC. (DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Zoe Lofgren, U.S. congresswoman representing California's 19th congressional district; member, House Judiciary Committee
