Gov. Newsom Calls for California to Eliminate Animal Euthanasia
Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday his goal of eliminating the euthanasia of adoptable or treatable animals in California shelters.  (iStock)

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday his goal of ending the euthanasia of adoptable or treatable animals in California shelters. The announcement came during the governor's overview of the proposed $220-billion state budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which calls for a one-time general fund allocation of $50 million to the Koret Shelter Medicine Program at UC Davis to develop a grant program for animal shelters, particularly those that are under-resourced. We'll talk about what it would mean for California to become a "no-kill" state and we want to hear from you: is this a step in the right direction?

Guests:

Judie Mancuso, founder and president, Social Compassion in Legislation

Carol Mithers, writer and journalist

Kate Hurley, program director, UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program

Nick Cullen, director, Kern County Animal Services

