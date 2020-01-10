Governor Newsom Proposes Record-Breaking $220 Billion Budget
Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Governor Newsom presents state budget, January 10th 2020 (Scott Shafer)

Governor Newsom's $222-billion California budget proposal includes an $80.5-million coverage expansion of Medi-Cal and the creation of a state-owned generic drug label. It also directs more than $1.4 billion to shelter and healthcare for the state's homeless population. We'll talk about the governor's budgetary priorities.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk

April Dembosky, health correspondent, KQED

