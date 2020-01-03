New KQED Series Goes Inside "The Political Mind of Jerry Brown"

For almost 50 years, Jerry Brown was a fixture of California politics. The scion of a political family, Brown is the longest-serving governor in the state's history, a former mayor of Oakland and a former presidential candidate. KQED's Scott Shafer and Guy Marzorati sat down with Brown for an exclusive set of conversations about his political life. These were combined with archival recordings to create the new series "The Political Mind of Jerry Brown," which debuts on Jan. 8. We'll talk about Brown's insights on today's politics and the future of the Golden State.