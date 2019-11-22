California Aims for Prison-to-School Pipeline to Lower Recidivism, Improve Opportunity
Search
X
Donate
Forum

California Aims for Prison-to-School Pipeline to Lower Recidivism, Improve Opportunity

skleinmarkman
at 10:00 AM
Bidhan Roy, a Cal State LA professor, teaches inmates participating in an undergraduate degree program. (J. Emilio Flores/Cal State LA)

Five years ago, only one California prison, San Quentin, had a college program on site. Now, thanks to a change in state law, all but one prison in the state has such a program.  Forum talks about the opportunities and challenges that come with the rise of education services for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people in California. And we'll talk about efforts to overturn a 1994 ban on federal Pell grants for people in prison which supporters say would improve the chances that those released from prison could avoid returning to a life behind bars.

Related Coverage

Guests:

Vanessa Rancaño, education reporter, The California Report

Rebecca Silbert, senior fellow, Opportunity Institute; director, Renewing Communities

Terrence Williams, president, Associated Students at Laney College

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.