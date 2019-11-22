California Aims for Prison-to-School Pipeline to Lower Recidivism, Improve Opportunity

Five years ago, only one California prison, San Quentin, had a college program on site. Now, thanks to a change in state law, all but one prison in the state has such a program. Forum talks about the opportunities and challenges that come with the rise of education services for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people in California. And we'll talk about efforts to overturn a 1994 ban on federal Pell grants for people in prison which supporters say would improve the chances that those released from prison could avoid returning to a life behind bars.

