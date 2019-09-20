A College Education in Prison Opens Unexpected Path to Freedom

California has become a national leader in prison education since 2014, when state lawmakers opened the door for community colleges to begin teaching inside. There are now in-person community college classes in all but one prison in the state, enrolling some 4,000 students.

The corrections community, lawmakers and others, including some victims' rights advocates, have generally been supportive of expanding higher education in prison in recent years. Those raising concerns about bringing back Pell often work in prison education themselves.

Erin Castro, who runs the University of Utah collaborative and oversees the school’s in-prison college program, points out that though many more programs existed before the ban on Pell, the quality was dubious in some cases.

While she supports lifting the ban on Pell for prisoners, she has a key caveat: “Incarcerated people are in a position where they cannot participate in this notion of college choice — they don’t have it,” she said. “So when we open the floodgates and allow institutions to access Pell money, without any oversight, we’re asking for a disaster.”

Some advocates are hopeful federal aid could help more public schools reach incarcerated students.

“Given the size of our criminal justice population and the scale of mass incarceration … our public higher education system is really our only option,” said Stanford Criminal Justice Center executive director Debbie Mukamal, who co-directs a statewide initiative to expand college opportunities for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated students.

Cal State LA’s program is the first attempt to bring the state’s public four-year university system to bear on the issue.

‘The Other Fork in Life’

When Bidhan Roy first visited A Yard as a volunteer, the Cal State English professor heard from inmates who had amassed a collection of associate’s degrees and were hungry to continue their education. As the number of students working toward such degrees behind bars in California has grown, so has the demand for bachelor’s programs.

But Roy has also come to believe the degree holds special meaning for his incarcerated students because most of them went to prison at the age other young people went away to college.

“In a kind of symbolic way it represented the other fork in life. But also the fork, for most of them, that was never an option,” he said.

For Praphatananda, education never felt like one. He said he was diagnosed with dyslexia and a learning disability in fourth grade. “School was just a constant reminder of my shortcomings and failures,” he said.

So when he got kicked out during his junior year of high school, Praphatananda didn’t care. He spent his late teenage years getting in trouble. At 20, he took part in a robbery that ended in a murder and a life sentence without parole.

After Praphatananda had exhausted his appeals, he had to face down his sentence. “You come to this crossroads where you realize that when they say life without, they mean literally you're not ever going to get out of prison,” he said. “And you have to make that choice of what you're going to do with your life.”

As he saw it, he had two options: drown himself in drugs until he ran out of money, or try to make the best of it. He opted to earn his GED, then associate’s degree, and was one of Cal State LA’s first students behind bars.

Most of Praphatananda’s classmates in the program have similar histories, and were convicted of equally serious crimes. The sheer number of life sentences on A Yard might have discouraged a less determined advocate, but Roy is guided by a belief that education is a universal right, and foreclosing on human potential isn’t his thing.