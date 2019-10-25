As the Kincade Fire continues its path across northeast Sonoma County forcing thousands of residents to flee and burning nearly 22,000 acres, PG&E revealed yesterday that it had a transmission line failure near the fire's origin. PG&E is planning for more widespread shutoffs of 17 counties over the weekend as forecasts are calling for more heat and high winds. We get an update on PG&E's plans for the weather forecast over the weekend.
Update on Power Shutoffs, Weather and the Kincade Fire
at 10:30 AM
Homes continue to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through the area on October 24, 2019 in Geyserville, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED News; co-host KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast
Craig Clement, professor of meteorology and director, Fire Weather Research Lab at San Jose State University
Ralph Borrmann, spokesperson, Bay Area Air Quality Management District
Sponsored