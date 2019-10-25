Update on Power Shutoffs, Weather and the Kincade Fire

As the Kincade Fire continues its path across northeast Sonoma County forcing thousands of residents to flee and burning nearly 22,000 acres, PG&E revealed yesterday that it had a transmission line failure near the fire's origin. PG&E is planning for more widespread shutoffs of 17 counties over the weekend as forecasts are calling for more heat and high winds. We get an update on PG&E's plans for the weather forecast over the weekend.