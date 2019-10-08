PG&E announced Tuesday that it expected to cut power in 34 California counties after midnight on Wednesday. The preemptive shut-offs aim to lessen the wildfire risk posed by the dry winds that were expected Tuesday night. The outages could impact almost 800,000 PG&E customers, including those in every Bay Area county except San Francisco. We'll get the latest on the impact of the shut-offs and how the Bay Area is coping.
PG&E Shut-Offs May Affect 800,000 Customers
at 9:00 AM
PG&E says potential power shut-offs could begin Wednesday and affect an estimated 600,000 customers. (Wako Megumi/iStock)
Guests:
Jeremy Siegel, reporter and anchor, KQED News
Craig Clements, director, Fire Weather Research Lab at San Jose State University
Lily Jamali, co-host and correspondent, KQED's The California Report
