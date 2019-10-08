PG&E Shut-Offs May Affect 800,000 Customers

PG&E announced Tuesday that it expected to cut power in 34 California counties after midnight on Wednesday. The preemptive shut-offs aim to lessen the wildfire risk posed by the dry winds that were expected Tuesday night. The outages could impact almost 800,000 PG&E customers, including those in every Bay Area county except San Francisco. We'll get the latest on the impact of the shut-offs and how the Bay Area is coping.