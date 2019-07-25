California early educators are nearly twice as likely to live in poverty than other workers, that's according to a new report by UC Berkeley's Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, in collaboration with the Economic Policy Institute. Low pay for early educators and high turnover rates are contributing to an already stressed early child care and education system, defined by overall shortages. Few Californians have access to quality child care, regardless of salary. In the state, an estimated 4 million children need childcare, but there are fewer than 1 million licensed slots. Forum discusses the state of early child care in California for both providers and parents.