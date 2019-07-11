Derick Almena, the master tenant of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, where 36 people died in a fire in 2016, testified in court this week. Almena said he wasn't aware the building was dangerous, and that he had repeatedly asked the owner of the building to make improvements. Almena and co-defendant Max Harris have each been charged with 36 counts of felony involuntary manslaughter and face up to 39 years in prison for what is considered the deadliest fire in Oakland's history.