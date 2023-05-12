Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Comal, Hook Fish Co, Jo’s Modern Thai

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 18, episode 4, airs Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

A bustling, open kitchen greets you at Berkeley’s Comal, a go-to spot for fresh, handmade tortillas, tequila flights and other regional Oaxacan favorites. With a lush, intimate patio and al fresco beer garden, this Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized spot is a perfect place to indulge with a craft cocktail or signature shareable snack. Then, tucked away in Mill Valley’s Tam Junction, Hook Fish Co prepares sustainable seafood in mellow yet mouthwatering ways, from loaded fish burritos to delicate, citrus-forward poke and ceviche. Finally, in Oakland, at yet another Bib Gourmand-recognized joint, Jo’s Modern Thai is a date night destination for those in the mood to fall in love – with bold, fragrant Thai dishes! Inspired by and embodying tropical vibes, Jo’s pairs traditional Thai recipes with familiar California ingredients. Reporter Cecilia Phillips closes out this week’s episode with a visit to Presidio Tunnel Tops, San Francisco’s new federal park, a 14-acre urban oasis with unbeatable views of the Golden Gate Bridge; there, she samples innovative tea-infused ice creams, Pakistani favorites, Afghan street food and more.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.