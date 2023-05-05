Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Restaurant Gish, Zona Rosa, Wildseed

Tycoon VS ‘Very Special’ Cognac

France, $45

This sumptuous sipper is like drinking liquid gold. It’s lush and smooth with hints of caramel, toasted nuts, and orange zest. Cognac is brandy hailing from the Cognac region in France. It’s made with grapes such as Ugni Blanc then double distilled and aged for at least two years in oak barrels gaining smoothness and complexity. Pour yourself a snifter of Tycoon at the end of the evening for a deliciously drinkable dessert.

2021 J. Lohr ‘October Night’ Chardonnay

Arroyo Seco, Monterey, California, $25

J. Lohr is an iconic California winery located in Monterey. The cool, coastal influences of vineyards in the Arroyo Seco region of Monterey County, have shaped this stunning Chardonnay. Crafted from the Chardonnay Musqué clone (which imparts a distinctly aromatic quality to the wine) and harvested in a single October night (hence the name), this mineral-laden, succulently crisp white is a top choice to pair with grilled fish, creamy cheeses and a scenic sunset.

2020 Wade Cellars ‘Three by Wade’ Cabernet Sauvignon

California, $25

Famed basketball star, Dwyane Wade, partners with noted Napa vintner, Jayson Pahlmeyer, and together the two create game-winning wines. The notable names may be familiar to sports and wine fans, but this isn’t some ‘celebrity’ brand made just for headlines. On the contrary. Wade Cellars crafts both highly collectable and high-quality, affordable wines to enjoy daily. The ‘Three by Wade’ Cabernet is lush yet vibrant and comes in a beautifully designed bottle that makes a statement. Grab a glass, watch a game, and enjoy.

