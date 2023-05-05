Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Restaurant Gish, Zona Rosa, Wildseed

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 18, episode 3, airs Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.
Santa Clara’s Restaurant Gish dishes up modern Korean fusion favorites as part of an ever-changing, seasonally focused prix fixe menu that’s full of delight. Then, in San Jose, the menu at Zona Rosa transports you to Mexico, delivering creative, homemade dishes (and handmade tortillas!) alongside smoky mezcal and tequila-based cocktails. Finally, in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood, Wildseed’s all-vegan menu serves up good food that’s good for you; their fresh, flavorful and surprisingly hearty plant-based dishes support the local community by sourcing seasonal ingredients from nearby farmers.
