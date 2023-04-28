Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: TIPS Roadside, Café Colucci, Routier

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 18, episode 2, airs Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Beignets, biscuits and other brunch faves…in wine country? Located along scenic Sonoma Highway 12 in Kenwood, TIPS Roadside cooks up hearty, Southern-inspired comfort food that’s the perfect fare to fuel up for an afternoon of wine country touring (or even to soak up the morning mimosas after)! Then, in Oakland, Café Colucci crafts vegetarian-friendly Ethiopian dishes that highlight the unique spices, heirloom herbs and flavors of East African cuisine. Finally, in San Francisco’s Lower Pacific Heights, Routier, co-founded by one of the region’s most renowned pastry chefs, whips up “French-ish” fare, celebrating the elegance and refinement of French cuisine, wine and, of course, dessert.

Get Restaurant Information:

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.