KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED food

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: TIPS Roadside, Café Colucci, Routier

Check, Please! Bay Area
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 18, episode 2, airs Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Beignets, biscuits and other brunch faves…in wine country? Located along scenic Sonoma Highway 12 in Kenwood, TIPS Roadside cooks up hearty, Southern-inspired comfort food that’s the perfect fare to fuel up for an afternoon of wine country touring (or even to soak up the morning mimosas after)! Then, in Oakland, Café Colucci crafts vegetarian-friendly Ethiopian dishes that highlight the unique spices, heirloom herbs and flavors of East African cuisine. Finally, in San Francisco’s Lower Pacific Heights, Routier, co-founded by one of the region’s most renowned pastry chefs, whips up “French-ish” fare, celebrating the elegance and refinement of French cuisine, wine and, of course, dessert.

Three Bay Area residents join host Leslie Sbrocco in lifting their wine glasses in a "cheers."
Host Leslie Sbrocco joins guests Holly Rickett, Anna Myalyuk and Arash Bayatmakou from KQED in San Francisco.

Get Restaurant Information:

Host Leslie Sbrocco sipping wine
Host Leslie Sbrocco sipping wine (Courtesy of Leslie Sbrocco)

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

Shows the wines Leslie Sbrocco recommends

Sponsored

Lunazul Tequila Blanco
Jalisco, Mexico, $40
As a tequila lover, I always assess the quality of a producer by their blanco expression. That’s because the style is not aged in barrels and is therefore the purest expression of 100 percent blue agave distillate. The Lunazul is smooth, spicy and earthy showcasing the best of a blanco’s unique qualities. Sip it simply poured over ice or with a splash of soda.

2021 Chateau Miraval Rosé
 Côtes de Provence, France, $21
French rosé is the benchmark style of pink wine. Why? Its sun-splashed elegance brings the south of France to life. This beautifully dry and fruit-driven rosé captures the essence of Provence. Made with grapes such as Cinsault and Grenache, it’s complex but delicate on the palate. A pink that is seriously fun to sip.

2020 B Cellars ‘Hudson Vineyard’ Syrah
Napa Valley, California, $98
An extraordinary estate nestled on Oakville Cross Road, this is one of the most desirable spots to visit in Napa. Their wine experiences on offer rank among the Valley’s best. Their wines are also world class. This intense, saturated Syrah is deeply-hued with rich red berry flavors and a kick of peppery spice — a worthy splurge.

Thirsty for more beverage advice? You can find more of my wine, beer and spirits tips for you here.