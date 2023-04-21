Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: One House Bakery, Burma 2, The Monk's Kettle Terra Linda

Kuiper Belt ‘Atmospheric’ Dry Gin by E-40

$45

As a gin lover, I’ve become enamored with an out-of-this-world dry gin dubbed Kuiper Belt. Made with eight unique botanicals, this juniper, floral, and citrus-scented spirit comes in a sleek, space-age shaped bottle. The celestial label depicts icy asteroids of the galactic Kuiper Belt encouraging drinkers to pour this bold spirit over ice and sip. I enjoy it with tasty tonic or in a heavenly Negroni. Earl Stevens is a Bay Area legend. Otherwise known as rap icon and music mogul, E-40, Earl was born in Vallejo and has made the Bay Area his home. In addition to his music, food projects, and myriad entrepreneurial ventures, he is making a name for himself with quaffable wines and smooth spirits under his Earl Stevens Selections brand.

2020 MacRostie Nightwing Vineyard Chardonnay

Petaluma Gap, Sonoma County, $48

Pretty in pink is the ideal descriptor for this lovely Rosé from the south of France. Pale hued and aromatic, the blend of Grenache, Syrah and several other red grapes showcases spicy, fruity flavors and a silky texture. The name is an ode to the wildflowers carpeting areas near the vineyards. With stylish packaging and true substance in the bottle, it’s a superb pink to drink all year round.

2020 Greenwing Cabernet Sauvignon

Columbia Valley, Washington State, $30

Napa Valley icon, Duckhorn, is famed for California Cabernet Sauvignon. But, their Golden state bottlings are now complemented by a worthy Cab from Washington. I’ve long been a fan of rich reds from the Columbia Valley of Washington state and this affordable wine demonstrates why…it is saturated with dark berry fruit flavors underscored with a kick of peppery complexity. Balancing elegance with intensity is a hallmark of both Columbia Valley and the craftsmanship of Duckhorn Cabernets.

Thirsty for more beverage advice? You can find more of my wine, beer and spirits tips for you here.