Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: One House Bakery, Burma 2, The Monk's Kettle Terra Linda

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 18, episode 1, airs Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.
In Benicia, One House Bakery uses the force to win over customers with buttery baked goods — think everything from fresh breads and sweet pastries to savory meat pies and house-made soups. This North Bay spot even went viral in 2022 thanks to one of its most creative concoctions: a life-size “Pan Solo,” a rendering of famed Star Wars hero Han Solo composed entirely of bread. Then, in Walnut Creek, Burma 2 dishes up authentic Burmese cuisine, offering traditional favorites like crunchy tea leaf salad and fresh-from-the-wok shrimp stir fry alongside Burmese-inspired cocktails and beers. Finally, nestled in a quiet San Rafael neighborhood, The Monk’s Kettle Terra Linda brings big, juicy burgers, beers and brewpub fare to a lively, family-friendly space.
Get Restaurant Information:
My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.