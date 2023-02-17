Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Da Boccery, Toto's Pizzeria, The Park Street Tavern

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 16, airs Thursday, February 16, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Livermore’s Da Boccery is “da place” for food and fun for the whole family. From bocce ball to axe throwing, shuffleboard to giant Jenga, this lively spot pairs casual bites with high-energy activities, plus craft beer and cocktails. Then, in San Bruno, Toto’s Pizzeria & Restaurant claims to be one of the oldest continuously family-owned pizzerias in the country. Now lovingly crafted by its fifth generation of pizza makers, the brick oven-baked pies follow the same traditional recipe first introduced by Grandpa Toto in 1932. Next, sample fresh, cozy Greek taverna and Italian ristorante favorites at a quaint neighborhood spot, The Park Street Tavern in Alameda. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips takes in the action at Newark’s Super Market Sundays, as local chefs throw down in a competition for the best fried chicken sandwich.

Get Restaurant Information:

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.