KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED food

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes with regional Southern flavors. Boasting rooftop views and an eclectic Southern-Latin vibe, it’s the perfect place to let the good times roll. Then, in San Jose, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ serves up steamy pots of fragrant broth in a style that dates all the way back to Genghis Khan himself: traditional hot pot. Next, Lokma, located in San Francisco’s Richmond District, is a destination for food that’s tailor-made for sharing, like fresh-from-the-oven pita, savory spreads, and other traditional Turkish meze. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips seeks to satisfy your sweet tooth in San Francisco’s North Beach, where Z. Cioccolato schools her in fudge-making 101.

Check, Please! Bay Area host Leslie Sbrocco joins three local guests on set to discuss local restaurants
Host Leslie Sbrocco joins guests Abbas Mohamed, Marissa McGee, and Phillip Pham from KQED in San Francisco.

Get Restaurant Information:

Host Leslie Sbrocco sipping wine
Host Leslie Sbrocco sipping wine (Courtesy of Leslie Sbrocco)

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

Shows the wines Leslie Sbrocco recommends

Sponsored

2019 Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon
Paso Robles, California, $20
Hailing from Central California, Robert Hall is one of the producers that has defined the Paso Robles region. It’s a top winery to visit as their tasting experiences are exceptional. This affordable red offers a glimpse of the quality of wine they deliver. Dark-berried intensity is rounded out by a smooth yet substantial texture. It’s a wine for everyday drinking with pizza, pasta, and grilled meat. A real deal red at a price to please.

2021 Quivira ‘Wine Creek Ranch’ Rosé
Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, California, $25
Quivira is a Sonoma staple and a world-class winery committed to the environment and sustainable practices. This serious yet whimsical wine hits all the reasons you might drink pink. It’s refreshing and juicy making it ideal for sipping on sunny days. But the Grenache-based wine has the heft to pair alongside richer dishes from pumpkin soup to chicken curry.

Marqués de Cáceres Brut, Cava
Spain, $15
As a bubble lover I’m always on the hunt for well-priced options that overdeliver. This Spanish sparkler is the one I recommend seeking out and stocking up on. Made with native grapes such as Xarel.lo, Macabeo and Parellada, this crisp and juicy fizz also sports a streak of minerally elegance. At this price point it’s ready to uncork with a variety of foods and situations. Tuesday Thai takeout? Yes. Cocktail hour with friends? Sure. A glass and a bath? You bet.

Thirsty for more beverage advice? You can find more of my wine, beer and spirits tips for you here.