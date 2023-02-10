Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes with regional Southern flavors. Boasting rooftop views and an eclectic Southern-Latin vibe, it’s the perfect place to let the good times roll. Then, in San Jose, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ serves up steamy pots of fragrant broth in a style that dates all the way back to Genghis Khan himself: traditional hot pot. Next, Lokma, located in San Francisco’s Richmond District, is a destination for food that’s tailor-made for sharing, like fresh-from-the-oven pita, savory spreads, and other traditional Turkish meze. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips seeks to satisfy your sweet tooth in San Francisco’s North Beach, where Z. Cioccolato schools her in fudge-making 101.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.