Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Sobre Mesa, DAMNFiNE pizza, Spinning Bones

2021 Flat Top Hills Pinot Noir

California, $16

Looking for a light-hearted red that still sports a serious pedigree? Seek out the affordable Flat Top Pinot Noir. I rank it atop the relatively few high-quality, well-priced Pinot Noirs on the market. Crafted by Angelina Mondavi – the fourth generation of the famed Napa Valley C. Mondavi family – it’s a wine that pairs as easily with grilled salmon as it does with carnitas or an earthy lentil soup. Named for the flat summits of the rolling hills where the Mondavi family used to gather, Flat Top’s lineup of easy-drinking wines are meant to celebrate everyday life.

2021 Mariposa by Gillmore, Rosado de Pais

Maule Valley, Chile, $14

Packed with red-berry fruitiness that practically jumps from the glass, this delectable pink is a perennial favorite of mine. Hailing from Chile’s rugged and historic Maule wine region, it’s made from 70-year-old dry farmed vines of a red grape named Pais. Pale hued with aromatic freshness, it’s a perfect pink for Valentine’s Day celebrating and spring/summer sipping.

2017 Hestan Vineyards ‘Stephanie’ Merlot

Napa Valley, California, $45

Napa Valley has many hidden treasures and Hestan Vineyards is one of them. This small, family-owned property from the founders of Hestan cookware, is a stunning spot to visit. Their wines are elegant and complex while still being remarkably well priced. The ‘Stephanie’ line is named for the owners’ daughter and the gold embossed harp on the bottle is a nod to her musical talents. This mostly Merlot is smooth, velvety and stylish. A wine to impress.

