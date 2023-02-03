Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Sobre Mesa, DAMNFiNE pizza, Spinning Bones

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 14, airs Thursday, February 2, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.
In downtown Oakland, Sobre Mesa creates an urban neighborhood paradise with lush, tropical greenery, creative cocktails, and Afro-Latino small plates, an homage to Chef (and former Top Chef contestant) Nelson German’s Dominican roots and African ancestry. Then, DAMNFiNE pizza heats up San Francisco’s Outer Sunset with wood-fired pizzas, Italian spritzes, and other “damn fine” dishes. Finally, in Alameda, Spinning Bones takes California-style rotisserie for a spin. Specializing in quality roasted meats — poultry, pork, and beef — the menu is simple but delicious, serving up succulent, slow-cooked, spit-roasted deliciousness. Reporter Cecilia Phillips closes out this week's episode with a trip to San Jose to check out Tasty Mob Market, a hip, new permanent food truck spot.
