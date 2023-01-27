KQED is a proud member of
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Butcher Crown Roadhouse & One Fish Raw Bar

Check, Please! Bay Area
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 13, airs Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Discover hog heaven in Petaluma at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. Dig into burgers, brews, and barbecue, from tender, lip-smacking ribs to smoked brisket and more. Next, trek to the heart of downtown Campbell, where One Fish Raw Bar’s seafood-driven menu centers delicate, artfully plated crudos and nightly seasonal specials in a chic, high-energy setting. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips heads to Half Moon Bay for Dungeness crab fresh-off-the-boat at Pillar Point Harbor. She’ll hook you up with all the info you need before your next visit.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones or were affected by this week’s horrific shootings in Half Moon Bay. Our thoughts are with the vibrant, tight-knit Half Moon Bay community and all those who have come together to support them.

Get Restaurant Information:

(Courtesy of Leslie Sbrocco)

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

2021 Matanzas Creek Winery Sauvignon Blanc
Sonoma County, California, $22
With the popularity of Sauvignon Blanc on the rise, this classic producer has been crafting benchmark bottlings for decades. It’s always ranked among my favorite California versions of the variety. Bright citrus and floral aromas draw you in then juicy, succulent flavors keep you coming back for more. Try alongside salads, light fish dishes and grilled asparagus.

2021 Scaia Rosato Veneto IGT
Italy, $18
If you’re looking for a rosé with style, seek out this unique pink from northern Italy. Made with a red grape called Rondinella – known as part of the famed red wines of Valpolicella – this light garnet-hued wine is refreshing and racy. Along with aromas of citrus such as tangerine and pink grapefruit, there’s a streak of minerality that makes your mouth water with every sip. It’s a wine to pair with a wide variety of dishes from spicy curries to smoked salmon and pulled pork sandwiches.

2019 Aquilini ‘10,000 Hours’ Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Mountain, Washington, $35
Bringing to life the mantra that it takes 10,000 hours to be an expert at something, this brand’s tag line is, “there are no shortcuts.” That commitment to quality shows through in this gorgeous bottling. Hailing from the Red Mountain wine region of Washington with warm days and cool nights, this intense dark-berry scented red is lush and sultry. Saddled up to a steak or stuffed Portobello mushrooms, it will shine.

Thirsty for more beverage advice? You can find more of my wine, beer and spirits tips for you here.