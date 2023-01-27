Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Butcher Crown Roadhouse & One Fish Raw Bar

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 13, airs Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Discover hog heaven in Petaluma at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. Dig into burgers, brews, and barbecue, from tender, lip-smacking ribs to smoked brisket and more. Next, trek to the heart of downtown Campbell, where One Fish Raw Bar’s seafood-driven menu centers delicate, artfully plated crudos and nightly seasonal specials in a chic, high-energy setting. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips heads to Half Moon Bay for Dungeness crab fresh-off-the-boat at Pillar Point Harbor. She’ll hook you up with all the info you need before your next visit.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones or were affected by this week’s horrific shootings in Half Moon Bay. Our thoughts are with the vibrant, tight-knit Half Moon Bay community and all those who have come together to support them.

