Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Alameda Comedy Club, Sequoia Diner, True Laurel

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 12, airs Thursday, January 19, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9.
Tasty, ambitious dishes—at a comedy club? Yes, and… At Alameda Comedy Club, order up some surprisingly first-class bar bites served with a side of laughter, supplied by first-rate comedy pros. Then, Sequoia Diner, located in the heart of Oakland’s Laurel District, puts breakfast on display, using sustainably sourced ingredients to elevate diner favorites like warm, flaky biscuits in white pepper gravy and Belgian waffles. Finally, in San Francisco’s Mission District, True Laurel pairs floral-based, aromatic cocktails with equally innovative, snack-sized twists on comfort food. Reporter Cecilia Phillips closes out this week's episode with a visit to E14th Eatery + Kitchen, a community kitchen and food business incubator in San Leandro, to sample the myriad offerings from aspiring local food entrepreneurs.
My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I'm the host of Check, Please! Bay Area.