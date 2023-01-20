Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Alameda Comedy Club, Sequoia Diner, True Laurel

2021 Dry Creek Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, California, $25

Since 1972 this family-owned winery has been crafting world-class wines from the small but special Dry Creek Valley. Sauvignon Blanc is one their signature wines because it marries the main grape with Sauvignon Musqué and Sauvignon Gris clones. This triad of tastiness creates a unique wine with crisp, complex style. Bright citrus fruit and tropical flavors dominate layered with a hint of honeyed richness. This ranks among California’s best versions of Sauvignon Blanc and is one to seek out.

2021 Beronia Rosé

Rioja, Spain, $16

This is one of my favorite rosés year in and year out. Why? It captures the juicy succulence you look for in a pink wine, but with a savory twist. Made with two Spanish red grapes, Tempranillo and Garnacha, the floral aromas grab you first followed by red berry fruit flavors and a hint of spiciness on the finish. Beronia is a classic producer from the Rioja region of Spain and their wines always impress. This Rosé is an ideal year-round drinker and a delicious partner with just about any dish on the table.

2019 Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico DOCG

Italy, $22

You don’t need to spend a fortune for classy, elegant Italian red wine. For an affordable price, the Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico overdelivers in quality. It’s a wine that elevates simple pizza but stands up to fancy filet mignon. Made with organically grown grapes based on the Chianti staple – Sangiovese – this Tuscan wine showcases bitter cherry notes tipped by rose petal and peppery aromas. With vibrant acidity and a touch of tannic grip on the finish, this beauty is made for the dinner table.

Thirsty for more beverage advice? You can find more of my wine, beer and spirits tips for you here.