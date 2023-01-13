Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Roasted and Raw, Street Social, Kehaulani’s Cafe

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 11, airs Thursday, January 12, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

In Oakland, Roasted and Raw whips up fresh vegan fare, offering a healthier, plant-based take on familiar favorites without sacrificing flavor. Then, down a narrow brick alley in the historic Lan Mart building in Petaluma, Street Social dreams up an ever-changing menu of imaginative, locally sourced dishes. Next, Kehaulani’s Cafe, located in a former Howard Johnson’s just off Highway 80 in Vallejo, delivers low-key island vibes and flavor-packed Filipino and Hawaiian specialties. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips heads to Glen Ellen to check out the weekly farmstead at Flatbed Farm, home to fresh seasonal produce, eggs, plants, pantry staples, and more.

