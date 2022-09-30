Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Bar Bay Grill, Rio California, Flowers Saratoga

2021 Titus Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

Napa Valley, California, $36

An under-the-radar Napa Valley classic, Titus crafts wines of purity and concentration. Primarily a red wine house, this sleek white showcases a fresh fruit bowl of flavors from Sauvignon Blanc with a kiss of Viognier. Juicy citrus and floral notes tease you at first sniff and by the first sip, you’re hooked. Crisp and racy, it’s a wine to pique your palate and quench your thirst at the same time. It ranks among the top tier of California Sauvignon Blancs.

2019 Dow's Vale do Bomfim

Douro, Portugal, $13

As one of the best dry red wine bargains on the market, this Portuguese bottling punches far above its quality weight class. The famed Symington family who owns world-class estates across Portugal makes both fortified, age-worthy Ports and drinkable dry table wines hailing from the Douro. This deeply hued wine opens with dark berry and floral notes followed by hints of minerality and spice. On the palate it’s smooth and intense yet vibrant owing to the blend of grape varieties typically used to make Port-style wines. This is a year-round red you’ll want to serve all evening long.

Earl Stevens Selections, Prosecco Rosé, DOC

Italy, $20

You can’t get prettier-in-pink than when gazing at glass filled with this garnet bubbly. Taking a sip is like popping a fresh grape in your mouth – juicy and succulent with appealing flavors of strawberry, peaches and cream. The fizz and freshness balance the slightly sweet fruit notes of the wine making it an ideal way to kick off any day – or night’s festivities. Produced by platinum selling recording artist and rap veteran, Earl Stevens (known as E-40), it’s a welcome addition to his lineup of festive wines and stylish spirits.

