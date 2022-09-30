Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Bar Bay Grill, Rio California, Flowers Saratoga

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 10, airs Thursday, September 29, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.
Located in the heart of Union City, Bar Bay Grill brings the heat with their flavorful Asian fusion bar bites served alongside a wide selection of sake, soju, beer and wine. Then, tucked away in downtown Oakland, Rio California brings tropical vibes to historic Preservation Park, serving up both popular Brazilian street foods and classic Caribbean favorites for lunch. Next, in the South Bay, Flowers Saratoga elevates shareable plates with seasonal ingredients and imaginative twists on New American standbys. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips heads to Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood to check out Korner Kitchen & Bar, a unique commissary kitchen with rotating vendors, a sizable cocktail bar, and an ample outdoor dining space.
My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.