Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: FOB Kitchen, Miller & Lux, Creek House Dim Sum

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 9, airs Thursday, September 22, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Oakland’s FOB Kitchen is a love letter to Filipino food; located in the Temescal neighborhood, FOB brings bold flavors and fresh ingredients (like housemade spam!) to classic Filipino favorites in a tropically inspired, vibrant environment. Then, San Francisco’s Miller & Lux, helmed by celebrity chef Tyler Florence, is the perfect spot for a post-hoops celebration near the Chase Center. Indulge in decadent, dry-aged steaks and sumptuous side dishes, but save room for dessert, a show-stopping display of sweet treats. Next, Creek House Dim Sum brings classic dim sum to Walnut Creek, employing traditional Cantonese techniques to craft top-quality small bites. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips heads Off the Grid to San Francisco’s Fort Mason for Fido Friday at California’s largest weekly food truck gathering.

