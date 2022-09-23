KQED is a proud member of
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: FOB Kitchen, Miller & Lux, Creek House Dim Sum

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 9, airs Thursday, September 22, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Oakland’s FOB Kitchen is a love letter to Filipino food; located in the Temescal neighborhood, FOB brings bold flavors and fresh ingredients (like housemade spam!) to classic Filipino favorites in a tropically inspired, vibrant environment. Then, San Francisco’s Miller & Lux, helmed by celebrity chef Tyler Florence, is the perfect spot for a post-hoops celebration near the Chase Center. Indulge in decadent, dry-aged steaks and sumptuous side dishes, but save room for dessert, a show-stopping display of sweet treats. Next, Creek House Dim Sum brings classic dim sum to Walnut Creek, employing traditional Cantonese techniques to craft top-quality small bites. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips heads Off the Grid to San Francisco’s Fort Mason for Fido Friday at California’s largest weekly food truck gathering.

Host Leslie Sbrocco joins guests Amy Finn, Tanyashia Wallace, and Stefan Winer from KQED in San Francisco.

Host Leslie Sbrocco sipping wine
My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

2020 Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay
Sonoma Coast, California, $25
One of the classic producers of Burgundian style wines with California roots. Sonoma-Cutrer’s benchmark Sonoma Coast Chardonnay sports hints of spicy complexity from months of oak barrel ageing combined with a creamy yet crisp texture. It’s an ideal pick for drinkers of all styles of Chardonnay from light to lush. Poured with a simple roast chicken, butternut squash soup or a round of brie, this succulent white is sure to please.

2019 Fiddlehead Cellars 'Pink Fiddle' Rosé of Pinot Noir
Fiddlestix Vineyard, Sta. Rita Hills, California, $30
Kathy Joseph—owner and winemaker of Fiddlehead Cellars—is one of the vinous stars of California having helped carve a path for women in the business. Fiddlehead wines all express the uniqueness of the Sta. Rita Hills appellation married with her deft winemaking touch. This stylish pink is vibrant and berry-laden with a silky texture. A serious Rosé for lovers of quality. Ideal to sip alone or pour alongside a wide range of food from grilled asparagus to salmon stir fry or pork loin roast.

2019 Rombauer Vineyards Zinfandel
California, $38
This well-known Napa winery was founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer (the name is familiar as Koerner’s great aunt Irma wrote the famed Joy of Cooking cookbook). Their Zinfandel is made in a rich, full-bodied style that captures the bold side of the noted grape variety. Dark berry fruits and a kick of peppery spice are wrapped in a juicy, opulent red. Sip alongside dark chocolate desserts, barbeque ribs or hearty soups.

