Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Ettan, Octavia, Sue's Kitchen

2021 Flora Springs Soliloquy White Wine

Napa Valley, California, $60

This wine is stunning in its singularity. More than three decades ago Flora Springs knew that a small block of their Sauvignon Blanc was different and exceptional. After testing confirmed it was a clone of the variety unique to their property, they nurtured it through hard times and now use it as the basis for their high-end Soliloquy. This beautifully balanced blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Malvasia is layered with floral aromatics and a lush texture that wraps around a core of taut acidity and citrusy freshness. Easy to savor for cocktail hour, it truly belongs on the table with a wide range of dishes from grilled swordfish to veal piccata.

2021 La Valentina Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC

Italy, $16

As a lover of pink wines, I’m always searching for out-of-the ordinary examples to sip and share. This is one of my favorites. Italian rosato is dubbed cerasuolo in the Abruzzo region, and the garnet-hued La Valentina is pure joy in a glass. Crafted from juice drawn from deep red Montepulciano grapes used to make their Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, this succulent, complex, cherry-berry red is an explosion of flavor. Make sure to seek out this delectable bottling and buy it by the case. You’ll quickly understand my passion for this pink.

2018 Beaulieu Vineyard Tapestry Reserve Red Wine

Napa Valley, California, $65

As one of Napa Valley’s classic producers, this Cabernet-focused house has been making world-class wines for more than a century. The Tapestry red blend is a seamless fabric of flavor and finesse. Crafted primarily with Cabernet Sauvignon to give structure and depth, it is layered with Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petite Verdot and Malbec. These Bordeaux-heritage grape varieties express their California roots with herbal, deep-fruited aromas and a supple, rich texture. Enjoy now with a few hours of decanting and paired alongside a filet mignon or cellar for up to a decade to gain even more complexity.

