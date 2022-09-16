Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Ettan, Octavia, Sue's Kitchen

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 8, airs Thursday, September 15, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.
In Palo Alto, Ettan brings vibrant California flair and fresh flavors to traditional Indian fare, showcasing the richness, complexity, and variety of regional Indian cuisine. Then, in San Francisco, Octavia celebrates seasonal ingredients from local farms with an ever-changing menu of hand-cut pastas, inspired soups, and artistic desserts. Next, Sue’s Kitchen in El Sobrante honors the family’s Laotian heritage with a selection of authentic dishes from their homeland. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips makes delicious discoveries from snack vendors and the quarter-mile produce aisle at the San Jose Flea Market, which has served the community since 1960.
Get Restaurant Information:
- Ettan | Palo Alto
- Octavia | San Francisco
- Sue's Kitchen | El Sobrante
- San Jose Flea Market | San Jose
My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.