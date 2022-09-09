Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Philomena, Amakara, Palm City Wines

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 7, airs Thursday, September 8, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

In Oakland, Philomena elevates East Coast sports bar classics with West Coast flair. New York-style pizzas, cheesesteaks, and hearty skillet creations meet fresh local ingredients (think blackberry bacon basil breakfast pizza and cinnamon swirl challah French toast). Dublin’s Amakara offers unexpected and creative takes on sushi rolls, clever cocktails, and other classic Japanese favorites. Next, discover hoagie heaven in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset, as Palm City Wines slings generous stacked hoagies along with a variety of local beer and wines in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Finally, reporter Cecilia Phillips visits Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery in Sonoma County, a multigenerational family operation that’s in the business of cheese; their handcrafted, Italian-style artisan cheeses are grate to go or enjoyed on site in their picturesque picnic space.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

2018 Clos Pegase Extra Brut ‘Mitsuko's Vineyard’ Sparkling Wine

Carneros, Napa Valley, California, $60

Clos Pegase rests in northern Napa Valley and is a special spot to visit. The winery itself is a piece of art and so are the wines. Designed by noted architect, Michael Graves, the visually stunning property event boasts 20,000 feet of caves dug into the nearby volcanic hillside. Their wines range from crisp whites to sultry reds and this singular bottling is a sparkling gem. A blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from Mitsuko’s Vineyard located in the cool growing region of Carneros, the crisp, creamy bubbly takes its name from the late wife of co-founder, Jan Shrem. Both Mitsuko and Jan helped shape this winery into one of Napa’s most iconic.