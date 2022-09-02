Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: 620 Jones, Radhaus, Café de la Presse

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 6, airs Thursday, September 1, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Wizzo wizzo! Check, Please! Bay Area is celebrating the longest-running play in San Francisco history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, just before it takes its final bow. Ready your best dress robes and find your seat on the Hogwarts Express, as members of the cast and crew join host Leslie Sbrocco to take you on an enchanted journey through their can’t-miss Bay Area picks.

When they’re not scarfing down chocolate frogs or sipping on butterbeer, where do wizards and witches go to indulge in a bite to eat? This week, the cast and crew of the award-winning San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child share their Prophet-approved picks for the best places to eat in the city by the Bay.

First, 620 Jones, located just blocks from the Curran Theatre, home to Cursed Child, is the go-to place to sip on specialty cocktails, sample globally inspired bar bites, and experience the tranquility of this unexpected urban oasis. Then, enjoy the ultimate “Kalifornien" Bavarian Beer Hall experience at Radhaus at Fort Mason. Finally, jet from Union Square to the streets of Paris without a portkey to visit Café de la Presse, a classic French bistro that marries familiar favorites with an old-world feel.

Reporter Cecilia Phillips rounds out this week's magical episode with a visit to Thatcher's Gourmet Popcorn, a family-run business that produces 32 flavors of gourmet popcorn, many of which can be found nationwide at amusement parks, theaters, and more.

