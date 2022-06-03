KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED food

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Angelicas, Frisco Fried, Kinka Sushi

Check, Please! Bay Area
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 5, airs Thursday, June 2, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

At Angelicas in Redwood City, California cuisine meets Latin flair, resulting in distinctive brunch and breakfast dishes, from a savory corned beef hash to Chef Angelica’s signature ​​chilaquiles. Next, in the heart of San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, the uncle-and-nephew team at Frisco Fried share their secrets to Southern-style soul food with their classic oxtails, crispy fried chicken, and slow-braised collard greens. And tucked away in an unassuming Petaluma strip mall, Kinka Sushi specializes in creative omakase and unique rolls using fish flown in fresh from Japan.

Host Leslie Sbrocco joins guests Domenica Giovannini, Carlos Obando, and Debbie Heard from KQED in San Francisco.

Get Restaurant Information:

Host Leslie Sbrocco sipping wine
Host Leslie Sbrocco sipping wine (Courtesy of Leslie Sbrocco)

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

Ruggeri ‘Quartese’ Brut Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G. Italy, $20
This deliciously succulent sparkler with dry yet fruit-driven flair, is one to seek out of you’re a bubbly fan. Prosecco is made in northern Italy from the Glera grape variety and is usually known for its value and palate-pleasing flavors. Ruggeri is a traditional, family-owned producer with deep roots in the region that are centuries old. This Prosecco is of the highest quality hailing from the hillside vineyards of the Valdobbiadene region. It’s fresh and juicy making it a match for brunch or simply as an evening aperitif.

Sponsored

2017 Smith-Madrone Riesling, Spring Mountain District
Napa Valley, California, $32
Riesling is one of the world’s greatest grape varieties. It’s famed in Germany and France, but the globe is dotted with areas of Riesling production from Australia to Washington state to California. One of this country’s top producers of Riesling is Smith-Madrone. Located high atop Napa Valley’s Spring Mountain, the winery founded in 1971 by Stuart Smith, is a heralded Napa classic. Their Riesling is a small-production, unique white that captures the essence of the variety with floral aromas, elegant earthiness, and vibrant acidity. Treat yourself to a night of sushi and Smith-Madrone Riesling. Perfection.

2018 Montinore Estate ‘Red Cap’ Pinot Noir
Willamette Valley, Oregon, $25
Pinot Noir lovers looking for complex yet quaffable Pinot for a price that won’t break the bank, need to stock up on Red Cap. Montinore Estate’s affordable red is truly an expression of what Pinot Noir in Oregon’s Willamette Valley can deliver. Made with sustainably grown grapes from vineyards sourced around the picturesque valley, this wine is aromatic with red berry brightness and a silky finish. It’s ideal sipped as a cocktail to begin dinner but will pair beautifully with diverse dishes from spicy salmon to beef stew.

Thirsty for more beverage advice? You can find more of my wine, beer and spirits tips for you here.