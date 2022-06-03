Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Angelicas, Frisco Fried, Kinka Sushi

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 5, airs Thursday, June 2, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

At Angelicas in Redwood City, California cuisine meets Latin flair, resulting in distinctive brunch and breakfast dishes, from a savory corned beef hash to Chef Angelica’s signature ​​chilaquiles. Next, in the heart of San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, the uncle-and-nephew team at Frisco Fried share their secrets to Southern-style soul food with their classic oxtails, crispy fried chicken, and slow-braised collard greens. And tucked away in an unassuming Petaluma strip mall, Kinka Sushi specializes in creative omakase and unique rolls using fish flown in fresh from Japan.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

Ruggeri ‘Quartese’ Brut Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G. Italy, $20

This deliciously succulent sparkler with dry yet fruit-driven flair, is one to seek out of you’re a bubbly fan. Prosecco is made in northern Italy from the Glera grape variety and is usually known for its value and palate-pleasing flavors. Ruggeri is a traditional, family-owned producer with deep roots in the region that are centuries old. This Prosecco is of the highest quality hailing from the hillside vineyards of the Valdobbiadene region. It’s fresh and juicy making it a match for brunch or simply as an evening aperitif.