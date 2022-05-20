Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Ajanta, CyBelle's Front Room, Syma’s Mexican Grill and Persian Cuisine

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 3, airs Thursday, May 19, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.
Located on Berkeley's Solano Avenue, Ajanta Restaurant focuses on harder-to-find Indian specialties with creative, modern flair, regularly changing up their menu to showcase unexpected, complex regional dishes. Then, in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset, CyBelle's Front Room offers one of the Bay Area's most extensive vegan menus, dishing out New York-style pizza and other decadent, carb-centric Italian and American cuisine. Finally, Syma’s Mexican Grill and Persian Cuisine in Albany pairs two unexpected culinary traditions, offering authentic Mexican cuisine alongside flavorful Persian fare.
Get Restaurant Information:
- Ajanta Restaurant | Berkeley
- CyBelle's Front Room | San Francisco
- Syma’s Mexican Grill and Persian Cuisine | Albany
My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.
2019 Gérard Bertrand Heritage 'An 825' Crémant de Limoux Brut France, $20