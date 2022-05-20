Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Ajanta, CyBelle's Front Room, Syma’s Mexican Grill and Persian Cuisine

For the best value in French sparkling wine, look not to the famed northern region of Champagne, but south to a place called Limoux. Here is the true home of bubbly made in the traditional French method when the monks at the nearby Abbey of Saint Hilaire in the year 825 discovered the secret of effervescent fizz. Gérard Bertrand’s Heritage Crémant de Limoux pays homage to this history with an affordably delicious dry-styled sparkler. It’s a wine worth twice the price.

2021 Bonterra Rosé

California, $16

Quench your craving for deliciously dry rosé with Bonterra’s pretty-in-pink wine. Made with organically grown grapes, it’s a delicate blend of grapes led by Grenache, which lends lovely citrusy, pink grapefruit notes with juicy strawberry and cherry flavors. Keep bottles chilled to pull out and enjoy with everything from a sunny day to a sushi platter or a bountiful brunch.

2017 Orlando Abrigo ‘Meruzzano’ Barbaresco DOCG

Italy, $46

What a wine. This gloriously opulent yet elegant red hailing from Italy’s Piedmont region, is one to seek out. The growing area of Barbaresco is heralded as one of Italy’s best. The grape variety planted there is Nebbiolo and it shines nowhere else in the world outside of a few areas in northern Italy. Expressing the uniqueness of the special vineyard (or Cru), this wine is made with 100 percent Nebbiolo. In Italian nebbia refers to ‘fog’ and the hilly, mist-laden spot produces grapes with tannic intensity. This wine opens with sour cherry aromas and follows with a silky, concentrated mouthfeel. Let the wine open in your glass or a decanter then pour alongside pasta dishes, aged cheeses, grilled lamb, or beef stew then prepared to be transported to Italy with every sip.

Thirsty for more beverage advice? You can find more of my wine, beer and spirits tips for you here.