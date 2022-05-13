Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Smelly's Creole, Maison Danel, Roxx on Main

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 2, airs Thursday, May 12, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.
In the heart of Oakland, Smelly’s Creole serves up the ambitious, signature, soul-inspired dishes Chef Smelly made popular at his previous pop-up. From fries topped with Dungeness crab to garlic noodles brimming with blackened prawns, Smelly merges fresh seafood with Southern style. Then, in San Francisco, we enjoy afternoon tea at Maison Danel, a French “Salon de Thé” known for its flaky, buttery pastries, delicate desserts and brasserie favorites. Finally, in Martinez in the East Bay, Roxx on Main combines locally sourced, organic, sustainable ingredients with a vast wine list to create a unique neighborhood spot, offering live music and entertainment each weekend.
Get Restaurant Information:
- Smelly's Creole | Oakland
- Maison Danel | San Francisco
- Roxx on Main | Martinez
- Sunday Marin Farmers Market | San Rafael
My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.
2019 Sokol Blosser, ‘Bluebird Cuvée’ Brut Sparkling
Willamette Valley, Oregon, $32