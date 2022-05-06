Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Palette Tea House, Rico Rico Taco, The Kitchen Table

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 1, airs Thursday, May 5, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

In San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square, Palette Tea House takes a new approach to modern Cantonese cuisine, elevating traditional dim sum along with live seafood and creative cocktails. Rico Rico Taco, located near Lake Merritt, is the latest in an East Oakland taco dynasty. Featuring classic fillings wrapped in handmade corn tortillas, this charming spot whips up flavorful al pastor from a traditional trompo alongside other typical taqueria favorites. Finally, San Rafael’s The Kitchen Table is a love letter to comforting, country-style Italian food, combining seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with delicate, housemade pastas.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

2013 Moët & Chandon ‘Grand Vintage’ Rosé Extra Brut Champagne

France, $100

Celebrating a special occasion? This splurge-worthy bubbly is worth the price tag. A vintage Champagne from France is unique in the sense that most Champagnes blend multiple vintages (vintage means the year the grapes were harvested). A single vintage means the grapes are kept separate as that year was exceptional. The 2013 vintage qualified as extraordinary, and this Grand Vintage Rosé is only the 44th made in the winery’s 270 years of history. Crafted from the three signature grapes of the Champagne region – Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier – it's sumptuously stylish. Red-fruited aromas and a hint of spice carry through on the palate, which is lush and full-bodied. The finish is dry and refreshing. Go ahead, treat yourself to this remarkable wine…you deserve it.