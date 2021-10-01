Check, Please! You Gotta Try This reviews: Kouign Amann, Grilled Pescado Tacos & Hand-Pulled Mozzarella

Check, Please! You Gotta Try This!, season 1, episode 4, airs Thursday, September 30, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

We begin our quest through the Bay Area’s unmissable meals at San Francisco’s famed Arsicault Bakery, once crowned Bakery of the Year by Bon Appetit. We join the early birds to sink our teeth into the Kouign Amann, a sweet, flaky French pastry with a crispy, caramelized shell. Then, we devour the mouth-watering Crispy La Calaca Loca Especial Grilled Pescado Tacos at Oakland’s La Calaca Loca Taqueria, where fresh-caught crispy fish tacos meet guacamole and melted cheese. Finally, we head to wine country and order off-menu at Saint Helena’s Brasswood Bar + Kitchen, where the Hand-Pulled Mozzarella has garnered quite a following with Napa Valley locals in-the-know.

Get Restaurant Information: