Check, Please! You Gotta Try This reviews: Brussels Sprout Tacos, Asiago Roasted Zucchini Ravioli & PB Burger

We start off in downtown San Jose at Paper Plane, where the bar bites pair perfectly with the innovative cocktails. The fan-favorite Brussels Sprout Tacos deliver a flavor and texture that will almost satisfy your palate’s carnivorous cravings, with crispy Brussels sprouts, garam masala-spiced pepitas, yogurt dressing and more. Next, San Mateo’s Ravioli House, an old-school delicatessen that’s one of the last spots in the Bay still making their pasta in-house, whips up homey Italian comfort food with its Asiago Roasted Zucchini Ravioli. Finally, small batch brews join killer burgers at neighborhood gastropub Pacifica Brewery, where the PB Burger marries beer onions and sharp cheddar on a handmade pretzel bun.

