Check, Please! You Gotta Try This reviews: Chicken Milanese, Omu Curry and Chocolate & Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

Check, Please! You Gotta Try This!, season 1, episode 1

We're celebrating Oakland's vibrant, diverse community with three longtime Oakland residents - and the Bay Area dishes you have to try! First, singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito finds inspiration at Oakland's own Dela Curo, where Chef Chikara Ono delights with his Omu Curry, a dreamy, savory jet-black curry served atop omurice. Next, award-winning director and Blindspotting actor Margo Hall samples the iconic Chicken Milanese at Presidio mainstay Garibaldis Restaurant in San Francisco. Finally, Oakland Roots soccer player Max Ornstil satisfies our sweet tooth with the indulgent, creamy Chocolate & Vanilla Frozen Yogurt at Yogurt Park, which has charmed Berkeley students and families for nearly 50 years.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

