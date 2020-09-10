Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Stay Gold Deli, Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company, Wayfare Tavern



Check, Please! Bay Area Season 15 episode 20 airs Thursday, September 10 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Our season finale begins in West Oakland with central Texas barbeque meets Italian delicatessen. With a beer garden, pinball machines and games, Stay Gold Deli has something for everyone. Then, we head to San Francisco’s Sunset District for expertly crafted brews and tasty bar bites. Outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds drop their surfboards and bikes for a seat at Sunset Reservoir Brewing Company. Finally, we journey to San Francisco’s Financial District for a turn-of-the-century-inspired American tavern experience. Tyler Florence’s famously flaky popovers and fried chicken satisfy travelers and locals alike at Wayfare Tavern.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

Dopff & Irion Brut Rosé

Crémant d’Alsace, France, $20

If you love pink sparkling wine like I do, you will want to scoop up bottles of this beautiful bubbly. Hailing from the Alsace region of France, it’s NOT Champagne rather a French style of sparkling called Crémant. This dry, pale-garnet hued wine is crafted with Pinot Noir grapes that showcase delicate red berry fruitiness. It’s a very well-priced fizz that will take you from A to D to D (that’s Appetizers through Dinner and Dessert) with ease.