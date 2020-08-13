Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Curry Up Now, Falafel Stop, Nick's On Grand

Frank Family Vineyards ‘Rouge’ Sparkling Wine

Carneros, California, $55

Sparkling red wines have a rich history, but they’re enjoying a renaissance of sorts with examples from around the globe. This one from bubbly superstar, Frank Family Vineyards, is deep ruby in color with succulent, layered flavors. Made in the traditional method from a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay with the intense color and dark-berry character coming from Petite Sirah grapes, it’s a unique fizz that will surprise and delight. Try it alongside dark chocolate raspberry tart or a selection of cheeses served with plum jam. Deliciously decadent.

Jardesca Red Apertiva

Sonoma County, California, $35

Aperitifs are classic before-dinner sippers in Europe, but the tradition is just developing here. This delicious drink falls somewhere between a wine and a spirit in terms of richness and alcohol levels. Jardesca Red Aperitiva blends three different California red wines with Zinfandel as the main variety. It’s then fortified with Eau de Vie and soaked with a selection of ten botanicals such as ginger, tangerine and cardamom. I like to drink it simply poured over ice with a twist of lemon, but it’s also stellar with a splash of soda or tonic. Red AND refreshing!

2018 Raeburn Pinot Noir

Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, $22

As a Pinot Noir lover, I’m always on the hunt for affordable treasures. The Raeburn is one of them. The name refers to an Olde English saying meaning “the river where one goes to drink.” The river that influences these wines is the Russian River. Warm days and cool coastal breezes combine to get Pinot Noir fruit growing there ripe yet maintain its vibrancy. This wine captures the best of the grapes and drapes them with a touch of new oak barrel ageing to keep balance and elegance in the final wine.

2017 Silver Ghost Cabernet Sauvignon

Napa Valley, California, $40

For car and wine aficiandos, this is a bottle to seek out. The founder of Silver Ghost, Weston Eidson, has a deep family history with world-famous automobiles and wanted to honor that background through wine. This Cabernet bottling is a nod to the 1909 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost – a family favorite. Hailing from Napa Valley, it’s a classic style with complexity, structure and lushly intense dark fruit notes. It will age beautifully for years, but with such a silky texture is ready to uncork and enjoy now.

