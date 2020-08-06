Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Il Casaro Pizzeria & Mozzarella Bar, Soba Ichi

2018 The Larsen Projekt Grenache Rosé

Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma, California, $22

Attention lovers of pink wine…this is one you’ll want to seek OUT and sip IN. I adore the Grenache-based wines of The Larsen Projekt, which is a boutique Sonoma producer. This garnet-hued rosé is succulent and crisp with enough freshness and complexity to pair poolside and tableside. The wine’s label depicts a time the owners went to an outdoor café in Provence, France, and saw buckets of rosé sitting in a nearby the fountain ready to pour for thirsty diners. Hmm…I think I need one of those fountains in my backyard.

2017 Trinity Hill ‘Gimblett Gravels’ Chardonnay

Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, $40

New Zealand is known for Sauvignon Blanc, but for those who delve into the small country’s great wines know it’s also a place for world-class reds and Chardonnay. Hawkes Bay is on the north island (two islands comprise the country) and is a spot that makes famed Bordeaux blends and Syrah. It’s also home to this full-bodied Chardonnay from one of New Zealand’s star producers, Trinity Hill. The vines come from a uniquely stony area called the Gimblett Gravels. This imparts taut minerality to the wine, which is wrapped with ripe fruit flavors, exotic aromas and a lush texture. I call it finely focused yet fleshy – the best of both Chardonnay worlds.

2017 Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

Napa Valley, California $40

An impressive Napa Cabernet at an impressively affordable price. Winemaker Joel Aiken is a California icon formerly of legendary Cab house, Beaulieu Vineyard, whose deft touch help create stylish classics. He and owner, Derek Benham, have sourced fruit from top Napa Valley areas to blend into this beautifully designed wine. It’s structured and plush with dark fruit intensity and supple tannins. Built to be cellar worthy and age for a decade or more, it’s also delicious to drink now alongside a simple grilled steak. Perfection.

Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey Small Batch Rye

Ireland, $35

Whiskey fans, take note. Versions from Ireland are undergoing a renaissance and this spirit brings to life the motto “what’s old is new again.” The Kilbeggan Distillery began producing whiskey in 1757 then changed hands and closed for a time but is now back and stronger than ever under the ownership of Suntory. Their Rye is crafted with a centuries-old recipe that uses 30 percent of the spicy grain in the mash bill. Though that’s less than in typical American versions, it still sports rye’s telltale toe-curling spiciness coupled with hint of ginger and orange zest wrapped in a silky texture. It falls on the lighter, elegant side of the whiskey scale as opposed to the rich, sweet styles of Bourbon whiskeys. Take a trip to the Emerald Isle in a glass.

Thirsty for more beverage advice? You can find more of my wine, beer and spirits tips for you here.