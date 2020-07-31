KQED is a proud member of
Check, Please! Bay Area Kids reviews: Mersea, Bevri

Check, Please! Bay Area Season 15 episode 18 airs Thursday, July 30 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Check, Please! Bay Area KIDS Special: For our first course, an avid reader strikes gold with fresh bites and stunning views at Treasure Island’s Mersea. Next up, a tennis champ hits an ace with rich khinkali and khachapuri at Bevri, Palo Alto’s first Georgian restaurant.

Shows the guests on this week's episode of Check, Please! Bay Area Kids
Host Leslie Sbrocco and guests on the set of season 15 episode 18. (Maya Wise/KQED)

