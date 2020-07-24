Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Tadu Ethiopian Kitchen, Angela's Kitchen, Braise

2018 B.R. Cohn Sauvignon Blanc

Sonoma County, California, $17

B.R. Cohn’s Silver Label is consistently one of the best values in California Sauvignon Blanc. It’s a wine that looks and tastes like it should cost twice the price. This bottling is crisp and juicy with citrusy freshness. Try it with spicy Thai takeout or cooked-at-home vegetable pasta topped with lemon-infused olive oil. It’s also a perfect wine for simply enjoying in your patio lounge chair.

2017 Argyle 'Nuthouse' Chardonnay

Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon, $45

Argyle is an iconic winery from Oregon having established itself in 1987 as a pioneer in sparkling wine. They also craft classic styles of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. This bottling is part of their Master Series blending two select blocks of Chardonnay from their Lone Star Vineyard. It showcases a core of minerality wrapped in succulent fruit then layered with richness from barrel fermentation. A balanced beauty.

2014 Futa Cabernet Sauvignon

Colchagua Valley, Chile, $65

As a long-time fan of the wines of Viñedos Calcu from Chile, I tend to cover their affordably delicious bottlings, which always over-deliver in quality. This wine, however, is the peak of their offerings and deserves a place in any wine lover’s cellar. The stunning label brings to life the meaning of the word Futa, which is “big and magnificent” in the indigenous Chilean Mapuche language. The complex Cabernet Sauvignon is structured and built to age beautifully, but it also offers a lush texture making it ready to drink now. A wine to seek out as you explore the world of world-class Cabernet Sauvignon.

2016 Silverado Vineyards 'GEO' Cabernet Sauvignon

Coombsville, Napa Valley, California, $75

Silverado Vineyards has always been one of my Napa Valley favorites. With a rich history spanning nearly 40 years, the family-owned winery produces classic wines with great care. This collectible bottling is a pinnacle for Silverado as it’s made with 100 percent Cabernet Sauvignon from their heralded Mt. George Vineyard. Named for the Greek word for Earth (and also a playful nickname for George), it’s powerful and concentrated with balanced plushness. A gorgeous Cab to uncork now and pair alongside a grilled filet mignon, or age for a few more years and be rewarded with elegant intensity.

O. Vine Red Wine Essence Gently Sparkling Water, $5

A fun way to imbibe and refresh without the alcohol of wine. This drink is berry-scented sparkling water that captures the fruitiness of red wine grapes like Merlot and Syrah. It’s delicious by itself, but I use it as a cocktail mixer poured over a splash of vodka on ice, too.

