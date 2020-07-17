Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Locanda Ravello, Café Umami, Main Street Kitchen



Check, Please! Bay Area Season 15 episode 16 airs Thursday, July 16 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

This week, we celebrate teachers with three teacher guests! First up, the flavors of the Amalfi coast bloom at a cozy pizzeria in Danville: Locanda Ravello. Next, Oakland’s Cafe Umami is the perfect spot for nourishing grain bowls crafted by a former microbiologist and brimming with fermented flavor. The final course: seasonal and sophisticated offerings at Walnut Creek’s welcoming Main Street Kitchen.

Get Restaurant Information:

My name is Leslie Sbrocco, and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I’ll share my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

Maison Bruno Paillard ‘Première Cuvée’ Champagne

France, $45

The style of Bruno Paillard captures the elegance and complexity of world-class Champagne. It’s about the assemblage with this producer. Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier grapes from more than 30 Cru vineyards and more than 25 vintages are blended to create this stylishly dry, deliciously layered sparkling. Open the bottle for a splurge night with shellfish, or splurge on yourself and simply pour a glass to savor.