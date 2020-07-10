Check, Please! Bay Area Kids reviews: Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar, La Note Restaurant, Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen



Check, Please! Bay Area Season 15 episode 15 airs Thursday, July 9 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Check, Please! Bay Area KIDS Special: It’s time for another trip to the kid’s table! Up north in Windsor, a programming whiz kid savors the hallmarks of Southern comfort food at Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar. Next, a second-generation Check, Please! guest reviews his Berkeley spot that’s been serving French brunch for the past two decades: La Note Restaurant. Finally, after competitive swim meets, there’s nothing a young swimmer would rather eat than creative soul food blending Cajun and Asian flavors at Oakland’s Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen.

Get Restaurant Information: