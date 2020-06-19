Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Anaviv’s Table, Larb Thai Food & Tapas, Mister Jiu’s

2018 Emeritus Vineyards, ‘Hallberg Blanc’ Pinot Noir

Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, California, $40

Emeritus is a new class of classic when it comes to California Pinot Noir. It was founded in 1999 by famed vintner, Brice Cutrer Jones, after he sold Sonoma-Cutrer and bought Hallberg Ranch. A Pinot Noir master, Jones has crafted a version like no other with the Hallberg Blanc. It represents the best of both worlds because he’s made a white wine from red grapes. How? The juice is gently extracted from the red Pinot Noir grapes with little skin contact, which is the thing that imparts the purple hue to red wines. With melon and peach aromas, a kiss of oak richness and a sultry texture, it’s one of the best wines I’ve sipped all year.

2018 Louis Jadot Mâcon-Villages Chardonnay

Burgundy, France, $16

When it comes to well-priced Chardonnay with finesse, you can’t beat this wine from the noted house of Louis Jadot in Burgundy, France. Coming from the south of Burgundy in an area called the Mâconnais, it’s a fruit-driven Chardonnay capturing a streak of minerality from the vineyards’ limestone soils. No oak is used to make the wines making the purity of the citrus and stone fruit shine through. An all-purpose white, you can pair it with a brunch egg casserole, a lunch goat cheese salad or dinner rotisserie chicken.

2016 Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

St. Helena, Napa Valley, California, $225

Spottswoode ranks among the top wine producers in the world. For four decades they have consistently crafted cellar-worthy, but still enjoyable-upon-release Cabernets that define the best of Napa Valley. Their 2016 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is no exception. Uncorking it now allows for immediate indulgence in this silky red with seamless balance. But, aging for a few years will help the wine open up gracefully exposing even more complexity and elegance. The Novak women – Mary and Beth and Lindy – have been an inspiration to so many in the wine business. Not only did founder Mary Novak pass on her love of Spottswoode to her daughters, Beth and Lindy, who are now in charge, but with quiet strength she helped shape the historic property into the lauded star it is today.

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

Germany (375 ml), $45

As a gin lover, I appreciate the character of each gin. Much like a beautiful necklace crafted with a variety of stones pieced together to make a whole, gins use various blends of botanicals to achieve their final style. That’s why I adore Monkey 47 Gin. It’s exotic and distinct, but also simply delicious to sip. Made in Germany’s Black Forest using natural spring water from the area, they also utilize local ingredients such as lingonberries, angelica root and acacia flowers. These are only some of the 47 botanicals used, which impart its powerful and magnetic charm. Though it’s a serious spirit, the name and label are an ode to Max the Monkey who dominates the whimsical website and brand story.

