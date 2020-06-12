Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: R+D Kitchen, Just For You Cafe, Rice Barn Thai Eatery & Wine Bar

2018 Ca' Bolani Pinot Grigio

Friuli Aquileia, Italy, $15

A refreshingly crisp Pinot Grigio coming from an area between the Alps and the Adriatic Sea in Italy. This bucolic wine region is known for producing whites of purity and food-friendly zestiness. Tenuta Ca’Bolani encompasses the largest single vineyard in northeastern Italy and nearly 1,000 cypress trees surround the estate. The beauty of the place certainly translates to this wine. If you’re a lover of Pinot Grigio, it’s an affordable choice that over-delivers on quality. Layers of lemony flavor and a ping of minerality define the wine. Try with grilled fish, summer salads, fresh cheeses, or simply by sitting in the sunshine and enjoying life.

2018 Rocca di Montemassi 'Renaissance' Rosé Toscana IGT

Italy, $15

Stylish packaging and an artful label with Michelangelo imagery is what catches your eye with this wine. However, the deliciously elegant pink inside is the reason to buy it. Italian Rosé is less prominent in the United States, which focuses on versions from the south of France and Spain. But, Rocca di Montemassi 'Renaissance' Rosé is an example of why you should seek out the spicy yet delicate versions from Tuscany.

2018 Rocca di Montemassi 'Le Focaie' Maremma Toscana DOC

Italy, $15

Sangiovese is the star red grape in central Italy’s region of Tuscany. American wine drinkers know and love Tuscan Chianti but are often less familiar with the wines of the Maremma area in coastal, southwestern Tuscany. The iconic Italian wine family, Zonin, owns the stunning Rocca di Montemassi estate where it crafts world-class wines. This Sangiovese-focused red captures the grape variety’s grippy spiciness and wraps it in lush, dark fruit flavors. What a value! I consider it a wine worth twice the price. Spanning the pairing spectrum, it goes with fancy fare like filet mignon as easily as it does with casual burgers or pizza.

2017 Double Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

Oakville, Napa Valley, California, $70

When the family-owned Napa Valley producer, Schrader Cellars, released their first Double Diamond in 2001 it was a success. The boutique winery is heralded for age-worthy, world-class bottlings of Cabernet Sauvignon, so that was no surprise. But then there was a hiatus in production and the favored wine returned only recently. This 2017 bottling is made by winemaker, Thomas Brown, from fruit grown exclusively in Napa’s Oakville appellation. Its rich, full bodied flair is complemented by a supple structure and concentrated dark fruit notes. It’s a wine to age for a decade, but why wait? Decant and drink now with hearty dishes.

