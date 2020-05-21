Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Tú Lan Vietnamese Restaurant, Bistro SF Grill, Attraversiamo

2018 Terlato Vineyards Pinot Grigio

Fruili Colli Orientali, Italy, $25

The Terlato family is famed in the wine world. They have spent more than 40 years seeking out and sharing discoveries with American drinkers. Though their portfolio includes lauded global names, I think of Terlato and Italy in the same breath. This regal Pinot Grigio focuses on the richness and depth the variety can achieve in northern Italy’s Friuli Colli Orientali region. With a streak of minerality and citrusy brightness, it showcases the sheer deliciousness of a serious Pinot Grigio.

2017 Zolo Reserve Cabernet Franc

Mendoza, Argentina, $21

A beautifully built wine that defies its price tag, I recommend buying as much as you can find. When most people think of reds from Argentina, Malbec is what comes to mind. This wine, however, is made with only Cabernet Franc grapes grown high in Mendoza’s Uco Valley. Argentinean Fabián Valenzuela, along with Jean Claude Berrouet, a noted winemaker in France’s Pomerol region, share a pedigree for making world class Bordeaux-styled wines. The Zolo Cabernet Franc is smooth with sultry spice. Sure, it’s ideal with beef, but it’s also elegant enough to partner with roast chicken and even grilled swordfish.

2017 Mettler Family Vineyards Old Vine 'Epicenter' Zinfandel

Lodi, California, $25

A true family operation, the Mettler’s are iconic in the Lodi area of California. I’m a longtime fan of the region. Located in the Sacramento River Delta, Lodi has a warm Mediterranean climate but enjoys cooling breezes, which is a winning combination. Along with many century old-vine vineyards, it’s a unique spot. The Mettler’s have been grape growers in Lodi since the 1800s and are now on the 6th generation continuing the family business. To say they know how to grow and make Zinfandel – one of Lodi’s stars – is an understatement. This stunning red is rich and full-bodied, spicy and saturated with dark fruit notes. It’s an affordable luxury.

Hotaling & Company Junípero Gin

San Francisco, California, $40

Gin is my jam when it comes to spirits. Yes, tequila is a favorite and so is whiskey, but for clear spirits, I’m a gin lover. This locally crafted bottling is all about power…San Francisco style. Its boozy power (98.6 proof!) makes it ideal for cocktails like martinis and negronis, but a simple gin and tonic takes on new dimensions with this spirit. Comprised of 12 botanicals, Junípero is juniper-forward with focused intensity. A true San Francisco treat.

