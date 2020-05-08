Check, Please! Bay Area Kids reviews: Urban Putt, Lai Hong Lounge, Vesta



Check, Please! Bay Area Season 15 episode 6 airs Thursday, May 7 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Check, Please! Bay Area KIDS Special: In San Francisco’s Mission District, a triple threat performer scores a hole-in-one at Urban Putt, where she enjoys classic American bites and a mini-golf course featuring miniaturized San Francisco landmarks. Next, an amateur makeup artist treats us to fabulous siu mai and char siu bao at Lai Hong Lounge, her family’s favorite dim sum destination in San Francisco’s Chinatown. For our final course, an all-around athlete sprints to Redwood City for wood-fired pizzas at Vesta.

Get Restaurant Information: