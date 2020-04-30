Check, Please! Bay Area Kids reviews: Kura Revolving Sushi, Agrodolce Osteria, Burmatown



Check, Please! Bay Area Season 15 episode 5 airs Thursday, April 30 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Check, Please! Bay Area KIDS Special: The kids are back with three fantastic new restaurants to share! When a budding rockstar’s appetite amps up, he grabs Japanese delights off a high speed conveyor belt at Cupertino’s Kura Revolving Sushi. Then, an Irish dancer connects with her Italian roots over plenty of pasta at Agrodolce Osteria in Berkeley. Finally, a budding basketball star savors fusion dishes at her tucked away-treasure: Burmatown in Corte Madera.

Get Restaurant Information: