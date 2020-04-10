Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: PLāYT Restaurant & Bar, Xingones, Stonemill Matcha



Check, Please! Bay Area Season 15 episode 2 airs Thursday, April 9 at 7:30pm

Our first stop is PLāYT Restaurant & Bar where upscale Southern food with a California twist shines in Hayward. Then it’s off to Xingones in Old Oakland, a beloved pop-up run by two Oakland chefs who passionately prepare the foods they grew up eating, like chicken and waffles and street tacos. Finally we end in San Francisco’s Mission District at Stonemill Matcha, a minimalist Japanese cafe with extensive sweet and savory offerings and expertly crafted matcha beverages.

My name is Leslie Sbrocco and I’m the host of Check, Please! Bay Area. Each week, I will be sharing my tasting notes about the wine, beer and spirits the guests and I drank on set during the taping of the show.

Sommariva Brut Prosecco Superiore Conegliano-Valdobbiadene DOCG

Italy, $17

Prosecco is an American bubbly favorite—a whimsical welcome in every glass. But, there’s also a serious side to this sparkler that offers not only a pleasing price tag, but the highest quality. This Prosecco is dubbed Superiore and hails from the region of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene (DOCG is a stamp of quality guaranteeing the origin of the wine). Sommariva’s deliciously juicy sparkler is made from the glera grape variety grown on the area’s steep hillsides about an hour’s drive from Venice. Crisp and refreshing, it’s an ideal match for sushi, salads and fresh cheeses.