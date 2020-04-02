Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Mourad, Niku Steakhouse, Causwells

2019 Raeburn Rosé

Russian River Valley, California, $15

With a deep respect for nature and family, Derek Benham founded Raeburn Winery in 2012. His mother was a devoted naturalist, and he grew up in California with his hands in the dirt. Raeburn is an old English term meaning “the river where one goes to drink,” and drink you will. This is a refreshingly fruity and appealingly affordable pink. The rosé is a blend of grapes, including pinot noir and grenache, made in a Provençal style that captures lightness and brightness.

2017 Eden Rift Estate Pinot Noir

Cienega Valley, California, $48

As someone who has visited well over a thousand worldwide wineries/vineyards in my career, I can honestly say that Eden Rift is one of the most dramatically beautiful I’ve ever seen. Owned by Burgundy lover Christian Pillsbury, it’s located in the little-known but historic Cienega Valley, south of San Jose. With close proximity to the Pacific Ocean, the rolling hillsides blanketed with vineyards benefit from cooling breezes that keep the grapes happy. And pinot noir vines adore the ancient limestone and granitic soils of the property. The setting–along with talented winemaking–allows Eden Rift to produce wines of profound complexity. This silky wine is tinged with mineral notes and a dark berry fruit character.

2015 ToyMaker Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

Napa Valley, California, $295

When it comes to cult cabs from Napa Valley, there are a handful of bottles I think worthy of their price tags. This is one. Powerful and structured, it has the bones to age gracefully, but concentrated fruit notes and polished tannins create a suppleness that makes it deliciously approachable now. The unique project was born from the founder’s love of collecting both Bordeaux and toys (Marvel action figures, to be precise). Noted winemaker Martha McClellan has a passion for crafting world-class cabernet sauvignon, and the ToyMaker is a bold beauty.

Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$120

Anyone who has read my reviews over the past seasons knows that I’m not only a bourbon and whiskey fan, but a Michter’s devotee. They can trace their heritage back to 1753, making them a rarity in American distilling. Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon is also a rarity. This limited-production bottling is hard to find, but oh-so worth the effort. It’s been voted at the top of Best American Whiskey lists and ranks high on my “swoon-worthy” whiskey scale. Seductive, sultry, smoky and smooth, the amber elixir gained its character by patiently aging in specially charred American white oak barrels. If you can’t find this particular bottle, explore Michter’s more available whiskeys. After one sip, you’ll understand why I’m enamored.

In honor of Hamilton, make sure to seek out the delicious Federalist wines, which I sipped at the show’s San Francisco opening party. Celebrating the Founding Fathers (and Lady Liberty), they’ve been poured at theaters with Hamilton productions from New York to Chicago to San Francisco. Cheers!

