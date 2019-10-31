Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: The Big 4 Restaurant, Pork Store Cafe, Lalime's
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: The Big 4 Restaurant, Pork Store Cafe, Lalime's

27 min
Check, Please! Bay Area Season 14 episode 19 airs Thursday, October 31 at 7:30pm on KQED 9. See other television airtimes. And never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast.

Discover classy American cuisine in elegant surroundings at The Big 4 Restaurant, a historic destination in San Francisco named after famous 19th-Century railroad tycoons. Then, celebrate mornings at the Pork Store Cafe, a beloved eatery where hot pink walls are fittingly lined with painted pigs. Finally, enjoy a sublime combination of seasonal dishes, an extensive wine list and cozy hospitality at Lalime's Restaurant in Berkeley.

