Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: The Big 4 Restaurant, Pork Store Cafe, Lalime's

Check, Please! Bay Area Season 14 episode 19 airs Thursday, October 31 at 7:30pm on KQED 9.

Discover classy American cuisine in elegant surroundings at The Big 4 Restaurant, a historic destination in San Francisco named after famous 19th-Century railroad tycoons. Then, celebrate mornings at the Pork Store Cafe, a beloved eatery where hot pink walls are fittingly lined with painted pigs. Finally, enjoy a sublime combination of seasonal dishes, an extensive wine list and cozy hospitality at Lalime's Restaurant in Berkeley.

